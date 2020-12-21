Michigan movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys to reopen Monday

DETROIT – Movie goers should be excited to know that movie theaters are re-opening Monday, but as the chairman of Emagine entertainment tells Local 4, seeing those flicks on the big screen is going be a little different than before.

MORE: Here’s everything that’s reopening under Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order

“I think this is a glass half full situation,” said Emagine Entertainment’s Chairman and co-founder, Paul Glantz. “And we’re strictly, at this point, looking forward optimistically to the distribution of the vaccine, and to further liberalization of these rules going forward.”

That’s Glantz’ way of looking at the state easing some of the recent COVID restrictions when it comes down to movie theaters.

“It’s going to take us a couple more days to get our staff back and trained and so forth but we’re going to make it perfect when they return on Wednesday,” Glantz added.

After weeks of having to abruptly shut down, Emagine theaters -- along with other businesses -- will finally be able to reopen its doors. But things are going to be different yet once again when that actually happens.

“Now we’re not allowed to offer our guests food and beverage items, so there will be no concession sales,” Glantz said. “And what’s important about that is that we’re asking the guests keep their masks on at all times.”

But still, it’s better than not being able to operate. Glantz, however, believes there’s at least a few rays of light beaming through these dark times.

“I’m very optimistic for the future. I think that by June, everybody who’s going to want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated and the single most important thing is that hopefully by then, the fear will subside,” Glantz insisted.

And until then his business will continue to follow and practice the procedures necessary to keep movie goers safe.

Other businesses are also starting to make the transition like casinos. Motor City Casino will reopen its doors on Wednesday also.

When will Michigan restaurants be allowed to reopen after the most recent shutdown due to COVID-19? When can we expect to learn that decision? Why are restaurants still closed while other types of places are allowed to remain open?

“We know that our restaurants are hurting right now, and it is not their fault that COVID-19 has spread so far and wide across the country and across our state,” Whitmer said.

READ MORE