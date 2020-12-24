Ann Arbor District Library announces new Winter Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced the return of its online community game platform, but with a new name and a few twists.

Through the Winter Game, players create an account, solve puzzles, collect codes and earn points all from the comfort of home.

The new game is similar to the library system’s popular Summer Game, but players will notice a few differences: There will not be points codes at different locations around the city, there is no classic reading game and there will not be any prizes.

Points players accrue during the Winter Game will roll over to the AADL’s 2021 Summer Game 2021, the AADL said. The points can then be cashed in for prizes.

The interactive online game will begin on Jan. 4, 2021. New content will be released until March 12 but players can continue playing until the end of the 2021 Summer Game, according to the AADL.

Here’s how it works:

Community members can create an account for the online game at aadl.org/play or by texting NEWPLAYER to 734-327-4200 to create a profile and play via text.

Players solve online challenges and puzzles, find clues, claim badges, leave reviews, sort series, comb through the AADL catalog and name newspapers to earn points.

Learn more at aadl.org/play.