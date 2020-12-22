Ann Arbor District Library named five star library for 13th consecutive year

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library earned five stars in Library Journal’s annual national ratings of public libraries for the 13th year in a row.

Library Journal has been releasing its America Star Libraries ratings since 2008.

Total scores and star ratings for 2020 were determined based on the following factors:

Circulation of physical materials

Circulation of electronic materials

Library visits

Library program attendance

Public internet users

WiFi sessions

E-retrievals (usage of online content like databases)

To develop its ratings, Library Journal sources FY18 data on per capita output measures from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey.

AADL was ranked alongside other libraries with expenditures of $10-$29.9 million. Kent District Library joined AADL on this year’s list with a four star rating.

See Library Journal’s full list of rankings here.