City of Ann Arbor seeks community input on Lower Town mobility study

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor wants to know how you would improve getting around Lower Town.

Community members are being asked to share their thoughts and pre-pandemic experiences as drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users in the Lower Town area, located just north of Broadway Bridge.

Currently in the idea generation phase of a mobility study, the city is asking residents to fill out and share a survey to help see how growth has impacted community members who drive, ride, cycle and walk through the area.

The study area includes parts of North Division and Broadway streets, Maiden Lane, Long Shore Drive, a part of Plymouth Road, Pontiac Trail between Maiden Lane and Dhu Varren Road, as well as part of Barton Drive.

The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2021. Find it here.

Questions can be sent by email to Lower Town Study project manager Luke Liu at YLiu@a2gov.org.

Learn more about the Lower Town Area Mobility Study here.