Driver killed, passenger extracted from front seat after car smashes into Ann Arbor Walgreens

Passenger taken to U of M Hospital in critical condition

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A vehicle crashed into an Ann Arbor Walgreens on Dec. 23, 2020. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A driver was killed and an injured passenger was extracted after 45 minutes when a car crashed into a Walgreens in Ann Arbor, officials said.

The crash happened at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday at the Walgreens at the corner of Washtenaw Avenue and Huron Parkway, according to authorities. When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was elevated against the building.

Officials said the driver was killed in the crash.

Firefighters spent 45 minutes extricating the front seat passenger, who was “significantly pinned” in the vehicle. That person was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Ann Arbor police are investigating the crash.

