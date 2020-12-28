Song Foundation donates $100K to United Way of Washtenaw County for year-end match program

ANN ARBOR – The Song Foundation has donated $100,000 to maximize impact in local COVID-19 relief efforts, announced United Way of Washtenaw County on Monday.

The gift was made as a match program so that any year-end gift to UWWC’s Community Impact Fund will be matched. The fund continues to support local nonprofits in their effort to address critical needs exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic in the areas of education, health and financial stability.

“We are proud to invest in the United Way Community Impact Fund, and encourage others to join the United Way’s efforts to help the helpers, and protect our community at this critical time,” Dug Song, co-founder of the Song Foundation said in a news release.

In March, the Song Foundation committed $1 million to the Office of Community and Economic Development of Washtenaw County to establish an emergency relief fund for small local businesses.

“Having worked in kitchens and restaurants in Ann Arbor over the years, my wife Linh and I know how critical these local businesses and jobs are in our community,” Song said at the time.

Needs of the local community have surged since the pandemic began, putting pressure on nonprofit agencies. Funds matched by donors will provide much-needed relief to these nonprofits so they can continue their work in delivering response and recovery initiatives to reach the community’s most marginalized families, children and individuals.

“The Song Foundation was instrumental in helping accelerate our COVID-19 Relief Fund and with this gift we are ensuring donors’ gifts will be matched and the community will benefit again from their generosity,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of UWWC said in a news release.

“We encourage employees making Community Impact Fund gifts to see whether it qualifies under their company’s matching gift program.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.uwwashtenaw.org.