Zingerman’s Cornman Farms to host virtual cooking classes, wine tastings in January

DEXTER, Mich. – Zingerman’s event venue Cornman Farms has announced a series of new virtual winter events that include floral workshops, cooking classes and wine tastings.

Executive chef and founder of the farm, Kieron Hales, will be leading the events.

Tickets ranging from $35 to $125 are now available for January classes, with more workshops planned for February and March.

Participants will receive a Zoom link before each class. Some workshops require pick up of ingredients or materials from the farm one day prior to the class during a designated time.

Virtual Cooking Class: How To Roast a Chicken (and Make It Last All Week)

When: Friday, Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$40 per ticket

“In this class, Chef Kieron will walk you through how to prepare a beautifully roasted chicken that is sure to impress any guest. You’ll walk away knowing how to brine, break down, and roast your chicken, as well as a handful of recipes to use each part of the bird.

“The last 15 to 20 minutes of class are reserved for you to ask any follow up questions and chat with Chef Kieron. This is a fully digital class - no ingredients or pick up included. You will receive a Zoom link with instructions for how to log in prior to class.”

According to Cornman Farms, each ticket includes:

A pre-recorded “do ahead” video with Chef Kieron showing you how to brine your chicken 24 hours prior to the live event.

Hands-on virtual cooking class learning how to break down the chicken, make your marinade and aromatics, and roast in the oven.

A digital shopping list of ingredients so you can follow along.

Demonstration of how to use your wings and thighs in a chicken cacciatore recipe, otherwise known as the hunter’s stew.

Digital recipe cards for how to use each part of the chicken throughout the week.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Virtual Cooking Class with Kids: MLK Day Pancake Breakfast

When: Monday, Jan, 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

$35 per ticket (serves 4)

“This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s help your little ones learn their way around the kitchen! Chef Kieron will teach you how to make top notch pancakes, both savory and sweet, as well as how to turn your leftover batter into cupcakes. You will receive a Zoom link and have the opportunity to ask Chef Kieron questions as we work through the recipes.”

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Cornman Farms will be donating 10% of the proceeds from each ticket to The Conscious Kid -- an organization dedicated to promoting racial equity by providing anti-racist children’s books in classrooms across the country.

According to Cornman Farms, each class includes:

One pound of Cornman Farms pancake mix (serves 4).

Four reusable silicone cupcake cups.

Printed recipe cards for sweet and savory pancakes, as well as how to turn them into cupcakes.

A shopping list of ingredients so you can follow along.

Class materials can be picked up on Sunday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, Michigan.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Virtual Wine Tasting: Wines of Italy

When: Friday, Jan. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

$60 per ticket

“We are partnering with Elisa Weber-Saintin, founder of Little Guy Wine Company, to host a series of very special wine tasting classes. Italy is home to 300+ native grape varieties and as many wine types as there are Italian dialects.

“In this class, you will taste 3 wines (5 ounces each) and Elisa will talk you through the wines themselves as well as teach you about the mechanics of wine tasting, answering any questions along the way. This event will be casual, yet informative and engaging. A presto!”

According to Cornman Farms, each ticket includes:

Three glasses of wine (5 ounces each) of Le Calcinaie Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Tuscany 2019, FUSO21 Walter Massa Barbera, Piedmont 2019 and Salustri Ciliegiolo, Tuscany 2018.

Wine tasting worksheets.

Lesson and Q&A with Elisa Weber-Saintin.

Class materials can be picked up on Friday, Jan. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, Michigan.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Great British Baking: Afternoon Crumpets and Tea Virtual Cooking Class

When: Sunday, Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $125 (on sale for $100 until end of year)

“Welcome to afternoon crumpets and tea! In this Great British Baking class, our very own Brit, Chef Kieron, will teach you to make proper crumpets, strawberry, black pepper and rosemary jam, port and pear compote, and of course, the perfect cup of tea. Additionally, you’ll receive a scrumptious jar of Cornman Farms clotted cream and honey butter to spread atop your finished crumpets, as well as a strainer for your loose leaf tea. We will reserve 15 to 20 minutes at the end of class for you to ask any follow up questions and chat with Chef Kieron.”

According to Cornman Farms, each ticket includes:

All ingredients necessary for to make crumpets, jam, and compote.

Housemade clotted cream and honey butter from Cornman Farms.

Tea selection: Scarlett, vanilla English breakfast, and bi lo chun green tea.

Printed recipe cards.

A strainer for your loose leaf tea.

Class materials can be picked up on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, Michigan.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Virtual Floral Arrangements Workshop with Wildscape Floral Co.

When: Sunday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$85 per ticket

“Create a cheerful sunny centerpiece to brighten up your home this winter! Chelsea Hohn from Wildscape Floral Co. will teach you how to create an artful, long lasting arrangement with fresh florals using sustainable techniques and tips. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a beautiful centerpiece as well as the skills to create one in the future on your own.”

According to Cornman Farms, each ticket includes:

One floral kit and one Cornman Farms take-and-bake chocolate runny cake.

Sharp scissors or clean garden shears and fresh water.

Class materials can be picked up on Sunday, Jan. 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, Michigan.

To purchase a ticket, click here.