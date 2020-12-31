Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Stadium sat mostly empty this year -- with new fans allowed at football games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Thursday it was filled with hundreds of people who took on a critical role in the fight against COVID-19. The Big House is being used to vaccinate hundreds of University of Michigan employees and students who fall into the first vaccine priority group.

Prab is one of the people who were vaccinated. He was under observation for any potential side effects when Local 4 caught up with him. He’s an anesthesiologist at U of M hospital.

A couple of hundred people received their first dose on Thursday. There are people considered to be in the Phase 1A group by governmental standards.

They’ll get their second dose in about three weeks.

