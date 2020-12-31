10 most-read COVID related stories on All About Ann Arbor in 2020

A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It has been a wild news year.

Who knew back in January that 2020 would change how we socialize, shop, spend time with others and see the world.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept the community on edge and gave us plenty to write about -- not all of it good, and not all of it bad. Regardless, you’ve been with us for every up and every down over the past year.

READ: 10 most-read All About Ann Arbor stories of 2020 that weren’t COVID related

Here’s a look back at the 10 most-read COVID related All About Ann Arbor stories in 2020:

1. Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at U-M Hospital in Ann Arbor

From March: A Oakland County woman was one of the first two Michigan residents to become a COVID inpatient at the University of Michigan Health System after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Health system officials confirmed that the woman, who had traveled internationally, was hospitalized but was “doing well.” (More here.)

2. Why a University of Michigan professor voted ‘No’ on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

From December: As part of the FDA Advisory Committee, University of Michigan virologist and viral pathogen researcher Dr. A Oveta Fuller, was one of four No votes against the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Explaining her vote, Dr. Fuller said she was concerned about the vaccine’s long-term impact. She believes some specific questions about the risks did not get answered, and that two more months of controlled studies would answer some of those questions. (More here.)

3. Experts project aggressive social distancing could drastically reduce Michigan COVID-19 cases by May

From March: Michigan Medicine clinicians said forecasting models suggested that aggressive social distancing could drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan by early May.

Experts said that the measures and reductions could drop peak number of patients at the University of Michigan Hospital by as much as 65 percent. (More here.)

4. 13 COVID-19 cases linked to popular bar, restaurant near University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor

From October: Washtenaw County Health Department officials linked 13 positive COVID-19 cases to Brown Jug and Chapala Mexican Restaurant.

Individuals who went to the bar and restaurant between October 1 and 3 were asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and should stay away from others for two weeks. (More here.)

5. Washtenaw County confirms first coronavirus cases, lists possible exposure locations, times

From March: Health Department reported that an adult man and woman were Washtenaw County’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Each individual who tested positive at the state lab has traveled recently. They were thought to have been exposed during their domestic and international trips, respectively. (More here.)

6. Washtenaw County: COVID-19 cases double, community spread ‘now likely’

From March: On Thursday, March 19, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county doubled to 14, according to the Health Department.

All of the new cases were found in adults and 5 were said to be the result of community spread and not travel. Two of the cases were domestic travel-related.

“Evidence of community spread means we will change how we respond to local cases, especially as the number of tests increases every day,” Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Washtenaw County Health Officer, said in a statement, back in March. (More here.)

7. VIEW: Possible Washtenaw County coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations

From March: Health officials released a list of possible exposure locations that had been visited by residents of Oakland and Washtenaw counties who had the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Locations included Ann Arbor’s YMCA, The Hair Spot and Tap Room in Ypsilanti. (More here.)

READ: 10 most-read ClickOnDetroit stories of 2020 that weren’t COVID related

8. Emergency stay-in-place order issued for University of Michigan students to stop COVID-19 spread

From October: Students at the University of Michigan were told to remain in their dorms and residences after the university’s issued a stay-in-place order.

While there were some exceptions, such as attending classes or accessing dining options, the order was intended to limit socializing and slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus. (More here.)

9. University of Michigan announces fall semester plans -- new dates, in-person classes, breaks canceled

From June: “I am pleased to announce that the University of Michigan plans to offer a public health-informed in-residence semester this fall,” said University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel.

During the summer the university announced a change to its fall semester, including in-person and remote classes, a new academic calendar, the elimination of breaks. The changes were intended to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (More here.)

10. President Trump to visit Ford plant in Ypsilanti today

From May: President Donald Trump was set to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, to learn how sought after medical breathing machines were being made.

Trump wouldn’t commit to wearing a mask when asked about the matter prior to his visit, even though the Ford Motor Co. factory had asked everyone in its factories to wear personal protective equipment and notified the White House of the requirement. (More here.)