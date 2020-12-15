Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses per Michigan county

Here we are tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed per 1,000 residents in each Michigan county.
Distribution of the vaccine began Dec. 14, 2020 in Michigan.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, there were 297 COVID vaccine enrolled sites in the state of Michigan.
