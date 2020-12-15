27ºF

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses per Michigan county

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

COVID-19 vaccine distribution per 1,000 residents per Michigan county -- Dec. 15, 2020
COVID-19 vaccine distribution per 1,000 residents per Michigan county -- Dec. 15, 2020 (WDIV)

Here we are tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed per 1,000 residents in each Michigan county.

Distribution of the vaccine began Dec. 14, 2020 in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, there were 297 COVID vaccine enrolled sites in the state of Michigan.

Coronavirus resources:

