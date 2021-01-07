Washtenaw County Health Department to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will begin scheduling for the next phase of vaccinations beginning on Monday.

The next priority group includes older adults and some essential workers.

Until now, the Health Department has been actively vaccinating health care workers that fall under Phase 1A. As of Thursday morning, it has provided and distributed over 2,200 vaccinations for frontline healthcare workers and medical first responders. Anyone who is eligible under Phase 1A but has not yet received the first dose of the vaccine is urged to complete the Health Department’s survey.

Local health departments were authorized this week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to begin inoculating the following groups starting Monday:

People age 65 years or older.

Frontline, essential workers with frequent or ongoing exposure as a part of their work. This includes some, but not all essential workers previously designated in 1B. First responders, police officers, jail and prison staff, pre-K-12 teachers and childcare providers are included.

“In Washtenaw County, this represents thousands of newly eligible individuals,” read a news release from the Health Department. “Vaccine availability still depends on both vaccine supply and staffing capacity. Please be patient. We cannot vaccinate everyone eligible immediately.”

Scheduling information for those eligible under the updated guidance will be available on the Health Department’s website by Monday.

The Health Department cautions that appointments may be scheduled weeks away depending on vaccine supply and overall capacity.

Those who are eligible through work should expect to receive scheduling information from their employers.

For the latest information on local vaccine efforts, visit www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine.