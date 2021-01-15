Washtenaw County law enforcement, Rep. Debbie Dingell release joint statement ahead of presidential inauguration

ANN ARBOR – Rep. Debbie Dingell and police departments across Washtenaw County have released a joint statement about community safety ahead of Inauguration Day.

Although the group said no imminent threat within the county leading up to the inauguration has been reported, officials said they are working closely with their state and federal colleagues to ensure the community remains safe.

“Together, we have been monitoring the activities related to the attack on the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and the subsequent fallout leading to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration,” read the statement.

Ahead of expected armed protests this weekend at Michigan’s Capitol, Michigan State Police, the Michigan National Guard and the FBI now have an increased presence at the building and throughout downtown Lansing.

Locally, the group has asked that community members commit to the following:

“Business leaders should ensure that you review your safety and emergency response procedures for all staff that are providing onsite services (e.g., knowledge of emergency egress locations, response to suspicious packages, reporting of threatening behavior/communications, etc.).”

“Everyone should maintain a level of situational awareness and if you believe that your personal safety or the safety of others is compromised by the actions of others please notify your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911.”

The officials ended the statement by encouraging understanding and respect with those with differing opinions.

