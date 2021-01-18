Michigan Medicine will begin vaccinating limited number of adults 65 and older this week

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., as state medical leaders received inoculations. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced in an email to patients on Monday that it will begin vaccinating a group of “randomly identified patients age 65 and older” this week against COVID-19.

The health system announced a week ago that it was pausing its effort to vaccinate members of the state’s Phase 1B priority group due to low vaccine supply.

After receiving a new shipment this week, it is starting up efforts again to vaccinate older adults, although supplies are still limited.

All COVID-19 vaccinations at Michigan Medicine require an invite-only appointment. Individuals will be notified when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

It is not clear at this time whether or not priority is placed on high risk patients, such as those who are over 80 years of age or who may be immunocompromised.

Delays in appointments possible

In its email to patients, Michigan Medicine said that appointments may be totally booked even if you receive an invitation to schedule a vaccine.

“In order to give as many patients access to vaccines as quickly as possible, appointments are being opened up in waves as quickly as supply will allow,” reads the email.

“Once you receive an invitation to schedule your vaccine appointment, your referral will remain active. If no appointments are available, please keep checking back, as new slots will open up each week. You will not receive additional invitations to schedule, but can schedule your appointment any time as slots become available.”

Michigan Medicine asks that patients not call their provider about scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Who is eligible right now

According to Michigan Medicine, individuals age 65 and older who currently have a provider within the health system or who have seen a Michigan Medicine provider in the past two years are eligible to receive an invitation to get vaccinated -- this includes virtual appointments.

Patients registered through the MyUofMHealth patient portal will receive invitations to schedule a vaccination appointment -- which is also made through the portal.

Notice of an invitation will be sent to the email associated with your portal account.

Michigan Medicine hopes to vaccinate all individuals who wish to receive the vaccine in this age group within two to three months.

For more information and updates, visit www.uofmhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine-info-update.