Veterans Memorial Park, Buhr Park ice arenas in Ann Arbor resume limited operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Veterans Memorial Park and Buhr Park ice arenas will reopen for limited operations this week, according to the City of Ann Arbor.

Starting Wednesday, community members can register for instructional skating programs at the Veterans Memorial Park indoor arena. Open skate at the outdoor Buhr Park ice rink kicks off on Thursday.

“These limited operations adhere to the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders. Parks staff will continue to evaluate operations as new orders are issued,” said a notice from Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

Instructional programs at the indoor arena, which run through Saturday, March 6, include Snow Plow Sam for young children, a basic skills class, a freestyle class and an adult class for those 16-years-old and above.

Programs cost $54 per resident or $72 for non-residents.

Those opting for less structure can join open skate times at Buhr Ice Arena between 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 7:15-8:15 p.m. on Fridays, 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 3:45-4:45 p.m. on Sundays.

Space is limited so pre-registration is encouraged. Facemasks are required at the rinks and skaters should stay six feet away from those not in their household.

Community members are encouraged to read the ice arena COVID-19 information and guidelines before visiting, according to the notice.

Online skating reservations for both arenas can be made at www.a2gov.org/parksregister.

Those interested in private skating times can now rent either arena. Veterans Memorial Park indoor can be rented for private, non-hockey opportunities for $250 per hour while small groups and families can rent half or all of the ice rink at Buhr Park.

Buhr Park inquires can be directed to recreation supervisor Sarah Stewart at swstewart@a2gov.org. Vets Park inquiries can be sent to recreation supervisor Bill Meeks at wmeeks@a2gov.org.

Buhr Park Ice Arena is at 2751 Packard Rd.

Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena is at 2150 Jackson Ave.