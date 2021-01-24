Michigan Athletics put on pause -- Athletes, coaches, team-staff asked to quarantine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – All athletic programs at the University of Michigan will be put on a 14-day pause starting Sunday, a school official confirmed Saturday night.

The decision was made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. All athletic activities in all sports -- including games, team and individual training sessions -- have been ceases until further notice, up to 14-days.

Team members -- student athletes, coaches and team staff -- are asked to immediately isolate or quarantine until further notice.

UM is currently connected to five of the six confirmed cases of the new B.1.1.7 variant of coronavirus. School officials said some of the positive tests are from people involved in the Athletic Department.

The school said all five individuals are in isolation and are either asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms.

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics.

The school is working closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department and MDHHS on additional mitigation strategies to address the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the university community. The university will be carefully considering additional mitigation measures.

There are many unknowns that remain under investigation by UM, local and state public health officials.

No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7.

As of Jan. 23, 2021, Washtenaw County has 14,573 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

