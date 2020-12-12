Tracking COVID-19 weekly growth factor by Michigan county

This map is tracking the weekly COVID-19 growth factor by Michigan county.

Growth factor is the factor by which a quantity multiplies itself over time. The formula used is Saturday’s new cases divided by new cases on the previous Saturday.

According to Worldometers, which specializes in these types of charts, a growth factor above 1 indicates an increase, while one which remains between 0 and 1 it is a sign of decline, with the quantity eventually becoming zero, while a growth factor constantly above 1 could signal exponential growth.

As of Dec. 12, the counties with the largest weekly growth factors were Huron, Presque Isle, Missaukee, Alcona and Sanilac. The five with the smallest weekly growth factor during this period were Luce, Iron, Ontonagon, Delta and Menominee.

Despite having the highest total cases, the weekly growth factor of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties were among the lowest weekly growth factors of all counties listed.

