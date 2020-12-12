48ºF

Michigan

Tracking COVID-19 weekly growth factor by Michigan county

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan Data, Tracking, Chart, Graph, Data, Michigan, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Local, COVID-19 Data, Growth Rate, COVID Data, Growth Factor, Weekly Growth Factor, Weekly Growth Rate
Michigan COVID-19 weekly growth factor by county as of Dec. 12, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 weekly growth factor by county as of Dec. 12, 2020. (WDIV)

This map is tracking the weekly COVID-19 growth factor by Michigan county.

Growth factor is the factor by which a quantity multiplies itself over time. The formula used is Saturday’s new cases divided by new cases on the previous Saturday.

According to Worldometers, which specializes in these types of charts, a growth factor above 1 indicates an increase, while one which remains between 0 and 1 it is a sign of decline, with the quantity eventually becoming zero, while a growth factor constantly above 1 could signal exponential growth.

As of Dec. 12, the counties with the largest weekly growth factors were Huron, Presque Isle, Missaukee, Alcona and Sanilac. The five with the smallest weekly growth factor during this period were Luce, Iron, Ontonagon, Delta and Menominee.

The growth factor of the state as a whole can be found here.

Despite having the highest total cases, the weekly growth factor of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties were among the lowest weekly growth factors of all counties listed.

If you are having trouble viewing this data on your device, go here.

VIEW MORE: Tracking daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: