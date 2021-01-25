U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Nichols Arboretum accepting applications for 2021 internships

Student volunteers plant seedlings at the Campus Farm on March 9, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Are you a college student with a strong interest in farming, gardening and environmental education?

Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum are now accepting applications for the 2021 internship season, which include various paid positions.

The Matthaei-Nichols Nature Academy is a summer program committed to training a new generation of leaders in environmental conservation, sustainability, ecological restoration and education.

Internships are available in five areas of interest:

Campus Farm

Curation and interpretation

Development and communications

Field services

Visitor engagement and education

How to apply

Complete an online application

Attach your resume and a cover letter indicating your preferred team(s) or position(s), skills and availability. Both documents must be attached as a PDF.

Internships are up to 40 hours per week, including the possibility of working evenings and weekends. Compensation is $11-$12 an hour, depending on experience, education and specialized skills.

Required qualifications include a university or college student with enthusiasm for teamwork, willingness to learn and a good work ethic.

Many positions require daily work outside and the ability to lift up to 40lbs.

Telephone and Zoom interviews for positions will begin after Feb. 15.

The Matthaei-Nichols Nature Academy will be participating in the following virtual internship and job fairs:

January 28: SEAS Green Career Fair UM Green Career Fair

February 10: LSA Internship Forum The 2021 Internship Forum | UM LSA LSA Opportunity Hub

February 12: Career Center Winter Job & Internship Fair Virtual Career Fair Student Preparation | University Career Center

Statement on U-M COVID protocols:

Because of evolving circumstances due to the pandemic, it’s likely that interns will receive cross-team training in order to help meet changing organizational needs, providing a broader exposure to teams and work experiences.

Internships descriptions specify whether the positions are in-person, remote or hybrid, plus start and end dates. Many positions focus on outdoor work. In-person internship work will take place in accordance with strict COVID safety protocols. As part of the University of Michigan we adhere to university policy and guidelines for all public and employment programs.

For more information on Matthaei-Nichols summer internship opportunities, click here.