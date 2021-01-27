Doctors at Mott Children’s hosting live Q&A on returning to school

Pupils arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, England, as schools across England return after the Christmas break, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday insisted he has no doubt that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom Monday in areas of England where schools plan to reopen. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

ANN ARBOR – After months of remote learning, some students are returning to schools as districts begin to reopen.

With schools shuttered for most of the year, many parents are concerned about how safe it is to return to in-person learning and how schools and children could contribute to COVID-19 community transmission.

Returning to school may bring social, emotional and behavioral challenges for some children and teens as they readjust to classes during a pandemic.

Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will host a live Q&A session with its experts to answer families’ top questions about undergoing these changes at noon on Thursday.

“Returning to in-person learning is an exciting milestone for our communities, but many families may also be apprehensive about the transition,” Jenny Radesky, M.D., developmental behavioral pediatrician at Mott who will moderate the chat, said in a statement.

“Parents may have questions about everything from COVID-19 exposure risks to supporting their child or teen’s emotional, social and mental health. We hope to help answer some these questions as families approach this new era of the pandemic.”

Mott pediatric infectious disease specialist Alison Tribble and chief of adolescent medicine at Mott, Terry Bravender, will also participate in the discussion.

The chat will be livestreamed on both the @MottChildren and @MichiganMedicine Facebook pages as well as the @UMichMedicine and @MottChildren Twitter accounts and Michigan Medicine YouTube channel.

Event attendees may ask questions in real-time or share their questions on the event’s Facebook page for consideration.

Topics to be addressed include: