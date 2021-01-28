Ann Arbor staffing agency hosting food drive through Feb. 3

SAN MATEO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California. San Mateo High School students are counting thousands of cans of food and donated packaged food items for their annual food drive. The students are hoping to surpass 100,000 pounds of food. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – As the Big Game approaches, Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor is holding a “Souper Bowl Drive” to tackle hunger in the local community.

Now through Feb. 3, Express Ann Arbor will be collecting canned goods to donate to Food Gatherers.

Food insecurity has skyrocketed in Washtenaw County since the first coronavirus cases arrived in Michigan in March 2020. Food Gatherers’ network of partner agencies have reported a 30-300% rise in visitors since the pandemic began.

Many residents are seeking out food assistance for the first time in their lives.

“Now more than ever, food banks need your support,” Eileen Spring, President and CEO of Food Gatherers said in a statement in October. “The number of people facing hunger where we live is greater than ever, and it’s not going down. We expect there to be a real need for food for a very long time.”

Community members can drop off donations in the Express Ann Arbor lobby Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Express Ann Arbor is at 6360 Jackson Rd., Ste D.

The locally owned and operated franchise of Express Employment Professionals helps both job seekers and client companies with staffing solutions. Since 2014, Express Ann Arbor has employed more than 35,000 people.

For more information, visit JobsAnnArbor.com.

