Ann Arbor city hall extends building closure through February

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Larcom City Hall will remain closed through February, according to an updated notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

The building, which houses various city offices, will stay closed until February 21 per an extended state order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Larcom City Hall has been closed since Nov. 18, 2020, and non-essential operations have been moved online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Residents can pay parking tickets, water bills and property taxes, and apply for permits online here.

Services are accessible by mail or over the phone. and Customer Service Center staff can be reached between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 734-794-6320.

Residents can email their questions to customerservice@a2gov.org.

Issues can be reported through the A2 Fix It app.

Schedule a city building, trade and rental inspection by calling 734-794-6263 or sending an email to building@a2gov.org.

Some services, including safety and emergency operations, waste and recycling pickup schedules, as well as drinking and wastewater, have not been impacted by the closure.