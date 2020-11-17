Ann Arbor’s Larcom City Hall to close Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor will be closing Larcom City Hall on Wednesday in compliance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest emergency order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Per the MDHHS order, City Hall will be closed through Dec. 8 and all non-essential operations will be conducted remotely.

The closure of City Hall will not impact critical services such as police, fire, emergency operations, drinking water, waste water or waste and recycling pickup schedules.

How to access city services

To pay parking tickets, property taxes, water bills, apply for permits and more, residents are asked to visit www.a2gov.org/services

Customer Service Center staff will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 734-794-6320. Additionally, customer service questions can be emailed to customerservice@a2gov.org

City staff will continue to address issues reported via the A2 Fix It app

To schedule a city building, trade and rental inspection, call 734-794-6263 or email building@a2gov.org

Winter property taxes (due in December) can be paid online , by mail, via the Ann Street drop box or at several area banks, including Bank of Ann Arbor, Level One Bank and TCF Bank.

Ann Arbor parks updates

Buhr and Veterans ice arenas are closed. The city will reopen both rinks once health orders permit.

Leslie Park Golf Course is closed. Huron Hills Golf Course is open until Thanksgiving Day, however, the clubhouse at Huron Hills is closed.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is still open.

