Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation to host weekly walking club

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trying to stay active this winter? Go on a socially distanced walk with Ann Arbor Parks & Rec.

Happening weekly, the A2ParkWalks will happen at different parks and nature areas around Tree Town.

Participants can join the group at select times and dates or explore on their own using maps of each location.

In February, featured walks will take place on:

Before the walks, participants should check the weather, wear shoes with good traction, dress warmly and have either a printed or downloaded map of where they will be walking.

Natural areas and paths are not cleared or salted so participants should consider carrying walking sticks/or poles, according to the A2ParkWalks website.

Masks should be worn and community members are encouraged to stay six feet away from those not their own household.

Walkers are encouraged to take this survey after each walk and tag #a2parkwalks on their social media posts.

Here’s what to wear/bring according to Parks & Rec:

Walking shoes with flat, non-skid soles, and good heel and arch support

Warm and cushioned socks

Comfortable clothes

A small amount of cash, a cellphone, an ID and emergency contact information

A hat/visor, sunscreen and sunglasses for sunny days

A hat and scarf that will cover the head and ears for cold days

Layerable clothing that can be removed as needed

Waterproof clothing (in case of rain)

Step trackers and fitness devices to count your steps

Drinking water for before, during and after.

Learn more about the A2ParkWalks here.