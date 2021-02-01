Charming home steps away from downtown Ann Arbor hits market

ANN ARBOR – This three-bedroom, 1.5-bath home at 722 W. Washington St. is on the market for $420,000.

Built in 1914, the 1,050-square-foot home features large windows, wood floors and vaulted ceilings on the second floor.

Blending colonial and farmhouse styles, the property features original details including built-in cabinetry, thick molding and stained glass windows.

An updated kitchen combined with large doorways and windows that allow for plentiful natural light give this historic home a modern touch.

One block from the Ann Arbor YMCA, this home is steps away from all the amenities downtown Ann Arbor has to offer, including Argus Farm Stop, Downtown Home and Garden, Blank Slate Creamery and more.

