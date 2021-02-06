Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers host free beekeeping lecture on Saturday

Beekeeper Sean Kennedy brush bees off of his truck after setting up a new hive at the corner of the Swiss residence where Jacques Pitteloud, the Swiss ambassador to the U.S., has offered space for new hives for captured swarms of honeybees in Northwest, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. Bees are not aggressive unless you invade their home or step on them, Kennedy says. But they do put people off. Some people are just innately afraid of things that sting and maybe thats primal and necessary but if you have them in your office building or you have them in your tourist spots, they become a problem. So, its good to catch them in that middle step when we can just put them somewhere where they are welcome. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What’s the buzz about beekeeping?

Find out on Saturday, Feb. 8, at a free two-hour lecture hosted online by Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers (A2B2).

The lecture will cover what it takes to get started in beekeeping, why community members might want to try and what to expect as a beekeeper.

“So You Want to be a Beekeeper?” will be held over Zoom from 1-3 p.m.

The lecture will be led by A2B2′s Bee School lead instructor, Dave Pearce, who runs the club’s apiary at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and owns Local Buzz Bees & Honey in Livonia.

A2B2 speaker coordinator and liaison Anne Barratt-Fornell said that when the organization held the same lecture last month, community members were so enthusiastic that the Zoom call quickly exceeded its participant limit. The organization even had a guest tune in from England, according to Barratt-Fornell.

For the lecture this Saturday, the organization is ready to speak with up to 500 potential beekeepers.

Find the Zoom link and more information about the free lecture here.