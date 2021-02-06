Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns with family meals, special menus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Treat yourself, support local restaurants and sample some of Ann Arbor’s best eats during the return of Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.

Between Feb. 21-26, Tree Town eateries will be offering special multi-course menus, family-sized to-go meals and offer food and drink demonstrations.

Traditionally, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week specials have revolved around fixed prices. This year, instead of sticking to a budget, participating chefs and eateries have been given the freedom to highlight what they do best instead, so expect good things.

Get a family-size to-meal from Slurping Turtle, Gandy Dancer and Palio, or check out food and drink demonstrations at Vinology, Bløm Meadworks and Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

Those wanting to dine-in can anticipate special two- or three-course meals at Blue Nile, Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Shalimar’s and Weber’s Restaurant, among many others.

The annual foodie celebration coincides with the first-ever Ann Arbor Hotel Week which focuses on the area’s hotel and hospitality industry.

Find participating restaurants and peep menus here.

Bon appetit!

