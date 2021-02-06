Live your best staycation life during Ann Arbor Hotel Week

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will take place between Feb. 21-26.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Itching for a getaway? Take a break from the everyday routine by having a staycation during the inaugural Ann Arbor Hotel Week.

Destination Ann Arbor has partnered with Washtenaw County Hotel Association to celebrate Tree Town’s hotel and hospitality industry with a week of exclusive rates and specials at local hotels.

From Feb 21-26, community members can get rooms and packages at special rates, receive gift certificates to local establishments or in-room freebies or explore book now, stay later deals offered by select hotels, according to a release.

This year, the first-ever Ann Arbor Hotel Week coincides with the annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week. Participants can pair their hotel deals with grabbing some to-go grub at local restaurants or dining-in with two- or three-course meals.

Hotels in the area have implemented safety and sanitation protocols, including contactless check-in, social distancing markers and sanitation stands, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.

Those participating in Hotel Week should check with hotels for updated information and safety practices.

Participating hotels include Graduate Ann Arbor, The Kensington, Weber’s Boutique Hotel and Residence Inn Ann Arbor Downtown, among others.

Learn more about deals and participating hotels here.