Ann Arbor Public Art Commission now accepting nominations for annual awards

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Art Commission has opened nominations for its newly-revived annual Golden Paintbrush Awards.

This year’s award aims to recognize community members of all ages and organizations who promote creativity in the city’s publicly visible spaces.

“Awards will be given for art which demonstrates collaboration and excellence and, as the commission explains, adds a bit of magic to our daily life,” the commission announced in a press release.

Eligible art forms include visual, music and digital. All nominations must be submitted by April 30 using this form.

Winners will be selected by a panel of residents and leaders in the arts, business and education communities in Ann Arbor.

According to a news release, their judging criteria will be:

Creativity/Skill: 50% (is the project unique, impactful and well-executed).



Civic Engagement: 25% (how has the project has involved members of our community).



Visible and Sustainable: 25% (is the project prominent and can it be easily maintained).



The Golden Paintbrush Awards recognize and encourage innovative civic engagement and demonstrate an appreciation for the numerous public art displays in Ann Arbor.

The awards were revived this year after an eight-year hiatus.