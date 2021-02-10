Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan launches Spring 2021 season

(Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan)

Girls on the Run Spring 2021 programming will practice enhanced safety measures due to the pandemic.

ANN ARBOR – Registration will be opening soon for Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan’s spring season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants can choose in person, virtual or hybrid programming.

This will be the organization’s 19th spring season, and its purpose goes far beyond running. Girls on the Run’s evidence-based curriculum focuses on developing confidence, competence, caring and contribution in young girls through lessons that blend running and other physical activities.

To date, Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan have served more than 22,000 area girls in grades 3-8 at more than 85 sites since it was founded in 2001.

With the help of community donations, Girls on the Run will be offering financial assistance to families in need.

Registration begins on Monday, February 22. To register, click here.

Space is available for volunteer coaches and mentors for the Spring 2021 season. (Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan)

“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to Southeastern Michigan girls at a time when they need it the most,” executive director Rhonda Fields said in a statement.

“We have adapted based on the recommendations of local health officials and decisions of local governments and school districts. Our fluid model will work completely in-person, completely virtual, or can seamlessly transition between the two as needed.”

After-school programming will be offered with enhanced safety measures, like physical distancing. Should sites and schools close, the program will adjust to a virtual model.

Virtual programming will be available for the Spring 2021 season. (Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan)

The program begins the week of March 22 and lasts eight weeks.

Team will practice twice a week for 60-90 minutes in third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade groups. All participants will have the opportunity to run their end-of-season celebratory 5K with their teams during the week of May 17.

Teams are available in the following counties: Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw.

Interested in bringing the program to your community or mentoring a team of girls? Apply by March 12.