Here are the Ann Arbor area farms offering subscriptions at upcoming virtual CSA fair

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Statewide CSA Network will be hosting an upcoming virtual CSA fair featuring Michigan farms on Feb. 26.

The network is a collaboration between Michigan Food and Farming Systems, MSU Extension and Taste the Local Difference.

What is a CSA?

A Community Supported Agriculture share is a subscription program to a local farm in which you pay a farmer upfront for a regular delivery or pickup of their harvest. It’s a direct investment in local growers, and in return you get to enjoy fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat and more. Another reason some people like CSAs is that it helps them to try new recipes with items they might not typically have on their list at the grocery store.

The CSA fair will consist of two drop-in Zoom sessions: one at “lunch hour” from noon to 1 p.m. and a “happy hour” session from 5-6 p.m.

Regional breakout rooms will be available so you can learn more about which farms offer shares in your area.

But, we’ve already done some of the work for you.

Here are the Ann Arbor area farms offering CSAs this year:

Interested in participating in the fair? Register through MSU Extension here.

“CSA programs are a unique opportunity for consumers to get to know a local farm while receiving a consistent supply of farm fresh produce throughout the growing season,” Director of Community Partners with Taste the Local Difference, Kelly Wilson, said in a statement.

“Since shares are typically purchased in spring, they also help farmers with critical early season funds to purchase valuable inputs for the main growing season. They are fun opportunities to try new-to-you foods and, while all CSAs are unique, many provide recipes and preparation tips to help you use your share.”