Annual Save A Heart Gala at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital goes virtual

Annual Save A Heart Gala raises funds for congenital heart research, families of patients at U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center’s annual Save A Heart Gala has gone virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now in its 28th year, the event raises funds to support congenital heart research and families whose children with life-threatening heart conditions receive treatment at Mott.

Congenital heart disease is the No. 1 birth defect in the U.S., with nearly 1 in 110 babies born with the condition, according to Mott Children’s.

The Save A Heart Virtual Gala will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m. The event is free to all who register and participate.

The annual campaign coincides with Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week and American Heart Month in February. Proceeds from the event help develop new therapies and technologies, enable research and provide support programs and social work to congenital heart patients and their families.

Highlights will include patient stories, a virtual auction, innovation in research and Grammy-nominated musician and father of a Mott congenital heart patient, Matt Hammitt.

Ad

For more information, visit www.umsaveaheart.org.

Related reading: