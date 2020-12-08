U-M’s Mott named among nation’s most innovative children’s hospitals by Parents Magazine

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is named in Parents Magazine’s January 2021 issue as one of the most innovative children’s hospitals in the nation.

The publications surveyed the country’s 50 leading children’s hospitals about their newest innovations, technology and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mott was recognized in the “creative problem solvers” category.

“We are pleased to see our teams recognized for their commitment to research, innovation and technology that advances care for children fighting life-threatening diseases,” Luanne Thomas Ewald, chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, said in a statement.

This is the second time the magazine has ranked pediatric hospitals for innovation. Mott also appeared on the publication’s 2018 list.

Parents spotlighted Mott for its innovation in research and treatment of pediatric brain tumors. Research at Mott has demonstrated that tumor DNA in spinal fluid could help diagnose and treat young cancer patients with aggressive brain tumors.

A team of researchers led by pediatric oncologist at Mott, Carl Koschmann, were able to analyze spinal fluid using a hand-held genetic sequencing device to observe how a tumor’s mutations change over time. This information is valuable in determining whether or not treatments should be adjusted.

“In a time when healthcare workers have never been more essential or more appreciated, Parents sought to highlight the extraordinary efforts of children’s hospitals -- not only in relation to the pandemic, but in all areas of research and medical advancement benefiting kids and families,” Julia Edelstein, Editor-in-Chief of Parents said in a statement. “Whether or not your child ever requires hospitalization, reading about these incredible institutions will fill your heart with hope, gratitude and awe.”

