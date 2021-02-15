Three people shot in Superior Township, suspect in custody

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sunday night at 9:42 p.m., Washtenaw Metro Dispatch received a report of multiple people shot at the 1000 block of Knollwood Bend in Superior Township.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies discovered a 26-year-old Superior Township man and a 29-year-old Ypsilanti man who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were in serious condition, triaged at the scene and transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to a nearby hospital.

A third individual with multiple gunshot wounds, a 30-year-old from Superior Township, transported himself to the hospital and was listed in serious condition. He is currently being detained as a suspect.

According to authorities, all three men knew each other, and the incident was not random. The shooting was the result of an altercation that had escalated at the home.

No other people were injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 734-973-7711.