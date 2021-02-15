U-M’s Student Life launches new website to help students find community during pandemic

'The Cube' is motionless in the video portraying an empty U-M campus.

ANN ARBOR – Life during the coronavirus pandemic has been turned upside down, and for college students whose normal experience relies so heavily on social interactions, this year in isolation has left many feeling disconnected.

In response, University of Michigan’s Student Life recently launched Find Community, a new website geared toward helping students connect with one another.

The site has suggestions for a variety of interests, including those who want to:

Join a student organization

Join a fraternity or sorority

Connect with others and exercise

Connect with others and volunteer

Learn about leadership opportunities

Connect with resources during a difficult time

“Meeting people, participating in Student Orgs, volunteering and just getting involved is so essential to the campus equation,” Susan Thwing from Student Life Communications wrote A4 via email.

“Student Life’s new Find Community website is available to help by providing many options for getting involved either virtually or through activities with safety protocols in place.”

For more information, visit www.studentlife.umich.edu/find-community.