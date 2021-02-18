Ann Arbor teachers, parents at odds over return to classrooms amid vaccine struggles

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Teachers feeling pressure to return to the classroom without being fully vaccinated want parents and administrators to step back and pause.

The Ann Arbor Public School District has 18,000 students who have been learning remotely since last March. Teachers are concerned about being pushed back into the classroom without being fully protected against COVID-19.

During a recent K-12 Alliance Michigan meeting, the threat of declining mental health of students, teachers and parents is now rising to the top of a list of concerns that includes COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, the board voted to bring some students back to face-to-face learning if their family situation cannot accommodate remote learning any longer.

