ANN ARBOR – If you’re heading out of the house any time soon, avoid South Main Street.

Currently all lanes are closed between Madison and Packard as crews work to repair a sanitary sewer line, according to an update from the city of Ann Arbor.

It is unclear at this time when the work will be completed, but we will update this story when the issue is resolved.

For more information about road and lane closures in Ann Arbor, including a real time map of the city’s streets and highways, click here.