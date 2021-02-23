Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater showcases award-winning documentary

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town sports fans can look at hockey and community through the eyes of three die-hard fans during virtual showings of “The Fan Connection.”

Having made its Michigan debut at Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater last Friday, moviegoers will learn that, for fans in Buffalo, New York, cheering for an NHL team means cheering for the city itself.

Audiences will follow Mark, Renée and Hannah, and Mickey, Michel and Frances as they cheer for the Buffalo Sabres while tackling deeply personal struggles.

“The history of the Michigan Theater is the history of Buffalo; they tell the story of how a community’s perseverance, vision, and loyalty, even in the face of decline, can bring hope and change. While I would have loved to experience this historic theater in person, I am very excited to engage with the audience during the Q&A,” said film director Mary Wall in a release.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, the independent Ann Arbor theater will host Wall and producer Eric Wojtanik for a Q&A session.

“The Fan Connection” will be available virtually until Friday, March 5. Tickets cost $12, $10 for Michigan Theater members and are free for gold members.

“We’re excited to be able to bring the Michigan premiere of The Fan Connection to Ann Arbor and we hope that our ability to offer this film virtually will allow a wider reach for this heart-heavy story,” said Michigan Theater Foundation Director of Programming and Communications Sarah Escalante in a release.

Fifty percent of film proceeds made through the MTF AgileLink will go to the Ann Arbor independent theater, according to the Michigan Theater website.

Find tickets here.

In 2019, the documentary won an Audience Award at the Buffalo Film Festival and was an official selection of the 2019 Film Festival of Columbus and 2020 Maryland International Film Festival.