Tickets now on sale for 59th Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR – For the second year, the Ann Arbor Film Festival will take place online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 59th year, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest experimental film festival in North America. Films are not rated and are intended for mature audiences only, unless otherwise specified.

This year, the festival will run from March 23-28 and will feature over 100 films in competition.

For the first time ever, the event’s Sneak Preview is free to the public and offers excerpts from several of this year’s films and a live discussion with Festival Director Leslie Raymond and filmmaker and former juror Lynne Sachs.

Those interested in attending must register at least an hour before the event, which kicks off on Zoom on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. To register, click here.

Tickets for individual events start at $2, but the suggested price is $12 to help support the festival.

Three levels of festival passes give viewers varying access to programming. Here’s what each pass offers, according to AAFF’s website:

Festival Pass: $50

Our standard Festival Pass



Includes access to all online programs during the 59th AAFF

Supporter Pass: $75

Includes access to all online programs during the 59th AAFF



This pass includes a donation that helps support year-round programming



As a thank you for your additional support you will receive a 15% discount to our online shop



Super Fan Pass: $150

Includes access to all online programs during the 59th AAFF



This pass includes a donation that helps support year-round programming



As an extra thank you for your dedication to the AAFF you will receive a $20 discount on any purchase in our online shop

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit www.59aaff.eventive.org/welcome.

To see the full schedule of events, click here.