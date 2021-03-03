Take a hike with these March Ann Arbor park walks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking to get out of the house but don’t quite know what to do? Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has a solution.

Every Saturday in March., the organization is hosting organized walks at parks and nature areas around Tree Town.

Throughout March, featured walks will be held on:

Participants can win Visit Every Park prizes from Parks & Rec, including frisbees, a walking club patch and a T-shirt, for walking at different numbers of parks. Those who visit all 161 parks will win a free picnic basket.

Although the weather is getting nicer, participants should check the forecast and dress warmly with layers. Masks should be worn and community members are encouraged to stay six feet away from those not in their own household.

Because natural areas and paths are not cleared or salted, those heading out on the trails should consider bringing walking sticks.

Hikers are encouraged to use #a2parkwalks when posting on social media. After completing their walk, community members can take this survey and give feedback about the program.

Here are a few tips on what to wear or bring according to Parks & Rec:

Walking shoes with good traction

Warm and cushioned socks

Comfortable layers of clothing or waterproof clothing for rainy days

A small amount of cash, a cellphone, an ID and emergency contact information

A hat/visor, sunscreen and sunglasses for sunny days. A hat and scarf that will cover the head and ears for cold days

Step trackers and fitness devices to count your steps

Drinking water

Learn more about the A2ParkWalks here.