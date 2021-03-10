Michigan Flyer-AirRide will resume service from Ann Arbor to DTW in April

ANN ARBOR – Starting on Monday, April 26, Michigan Flyer-AirRide will be restoring its daily service between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport.

The restoration is made possible by funding the bus service secured through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The new schedule will be simplified with 12 roundtrips each day, seven days a week and serving all four locations.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get our fleet of luxury motorcoaches on the road again, providing important daily connections for air travelers and intercity bus passengers, including students and staff of Michigan State University and the University of Michigan,” Michigan Flyer VP Ody Norkin said in a statement.

“This is a clear sign that Michigan is gradually turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to vaccinations and public health measures like masking and social distancing.”

Reservations can be booked starting on April 1 online or by phone at 517-333-0400.

Prices remain unchanged, however payments must be made by credit card. In order to help prevent the risk of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus, cash payments will not be accepted. Drivers can accept credit card payments on the bus and send passengers receipts via email.

If you’re boarding in Ann Arbor, tickets may be purchased with cash inside the Blake Transit Center during business hours.

For the time being, capacity will be limited to 50% of passengers per coach in order to promote safe distancing.

Below are the safety measures Michigan Flyer will be implementing on its buses to protect passengers and drivers:

As mandated by the CDC, all passengers must wear face masks for the duration of their trip.

Providing hand sanitizer on all buses.

Limiting the number of passengers per bus.

Asking passengers to occupy seats as far apart as possible.

Ventilating buses with fresh rather than recirculated air.

Providing transparent, protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

Cleaning and sanitizing buses daily, with special attention to high-touch areas.

Requiring daily symptom checks of all on-duty employees, and requiring the workforce to abide by a detailed COVID-19 Response Plan.

For more information, visit www.michiganflyer.com.