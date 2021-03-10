Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasions in Scio Township

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent home invasions in Scio Township.

The suspect forced their way into residences and stole “high value” jewelry but fled once alarms were triggered, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Witnesses to the home invasions described a cream-colored sedan leaving the area.

No further information was released at this time.

Community members with information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office by calling 734-994-2911.