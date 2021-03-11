Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces adapted 2021 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With summer on its way, Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) is gearing up for an adapted 2021 season.

On Thursday, the organization announced this summer’s festival season will include outdoor concerts and pop-up events around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Instead, from June 11 to July 3 it will hold an adapted season anchored by the Tiny TOPS and Live Here Now outdoor programs.

“We are renewing our commitment to creating ways for our community to safely come together-in person,” said A2SF Executive Director Mike Michelon in a release.

“Organizing more intimate experiences throughout Washtenaw County with Tiny TOPs and Live Here Now will allow us to better manage crowd sizes and safety protocols while bringing arts experiences to more members of the community.”

Beginning in May, community members can reserve outdoor concerts for themselves or for friends through the Tiny TOPS program. Those making reservations will be able to choose from 20 different artists then select a time and place for the concert.

The Live Here Now program will host pop-up concerts and events in public spaces around both Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, said A2SF.

A lineup of artists and full season details will be announced in May.

A2SF will not hold any indoor ticketed events or Top of the Park activities on the University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall.

In 2020, A2SF’s traditional in-person season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization adapted programming to offer limited capacity concerts, live stream events, film screenings, a Quarantine Confessions page and Sidewalk Chalk Day, among other activities.

Learn more about Ann Arbor Summer Festival at www.a2sf.org.