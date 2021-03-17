Ann Arbor-based network Shine & Rise holding free virtual event about workplace diversity, inclusion

ANN ARBOR – Shine & Rise will hold its first public-facing event on Friday, March 26 in honor of Women’s History Month.

The network was formed to support womxn and Black, Indigenous and people of color in working in tech in Southeast Michigan.

While its regular monthly events are members-only, the March 26 event titled “Challenge Your Team: Gender Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Work” is free to the public.

Kicking off at noon, the event will feature a conversation with Head of Employee Programs at Duo Security, Emily Reid. Her talk will focus on how employees can challenge their companies to better practice diversity, inclusion and equity.

To register for the event, click here.

Throughout the month of March, Shine & Rise is also collecting donations to support Girls Who Code and Alternatives for Girls. Donations can be sent to @ShineRise via Venmo.

Ad

For more information about Shine & Rise and to learn how to become a member, visit www.shinerise.org.