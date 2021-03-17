Gutman Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor to kick off newest exhibition Friday

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans will be launching its newest all media exhibition, “ANYTHING GOES,” in the Gutman Gallery on Friday.

Featuring 25 works from 18 artists, the exhibition showcases a variety of techniques, styles and media including ceramic sculptures, copper plate etchings, digital paintings, pen and ink drawings and more.

On Friday from 3-7 p.m., The Guild will host a socially distanced reception. Artists, patrons and members of the community are invited to attend. The event will also be streamed virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Throughout the open house-style reception, Guild staff will appear on the live feed to discuss the exhibition and to give virtual viewers a tour of the gallery. Artists presenting at the exhibition will also have the opportunity to join the feed and talk about their work.

"Chryslais" by Robin Speth. (Robin Speth)

Participating artists include:

● Christy Kelly-Bentgen

● Austen Brantley

● Barbara Melnik Carson

Ad

● Laura Cavanagh

● John Copley

● Kristine Cravens

● Pamela Day

● Kath Frajbis

● Steph Joy Hogan

● Joan Painter-Jones

● Linda JK Klenczar

● John Leben

● Brigette Neal

● Matruka Sherman

● Robin Speth

● Karyn Stetz

● Laura Teste

● Owen Wittekindt

For event updates, check the Gutman Gallery’s “ANYTHING GOES” Facebook event page.

The Guild says it continues to observe recommended health protocols during this time, including wiping down surfaces regularly, providing hand sanitizer and offering touchless payments.

Capacity inside the gallery is limited to allow for proper physical distancing and masks are required for everyone inside the gallery. Masks will be provided for patrons who do not have their own.

For more information about the exhibition, upcoming events, scheduling curbside pickup or to shop virtually with gallery staff, visit www.shopgutmangallery.com.

Ad

The Gutman Gallery is at 118 N. Fourth Ave. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.