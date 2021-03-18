Ypsilanti microbrewery makes collaborative beer with Ann Arbor nonprofit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What do an Ann Arbor nonprofit and a Ypsilanti microbrewery have in common? Beer, of course!

734 Brewing has announced the release of Labor of Love, a session India pale ale created in collaboration with SCRAP Creative Reuse.

The beer was made as part of the brewery’s Community Collaboration program which highlights community members making positive impacts within the area.

For Labor of Love, staff at 734 worked with SCRAP Director Claire Tyra to create what the brewery called “an approachable, easy drinking IPA” in a release.

“It’s important for us at 734 Brewing to use our position to help lift up other voices of good in our community,” said operations manager Hannah Weilnau.

“Claire and her work at SCRAP Creative ReUse were an obvious match for us. We’ve been able to see firsthand the impact moving of waste from landfills to inspire imaginations. As our community dealt with the pandemic, SCRAP was a source for positivity and sustainable, affordable creative expression.”

Every year, the Ann Arbor reuse center diverts approximately 40 tons of reusable materials from landfills and find ways to repurpose the high-quality materials.

In addition to her work with SCRAP, Tyra was raised in Ypsilanti and used to be a bartender at the 734 Brewing’s Depot Town facility.

“SCRAP and I are just so honored to be highlighted by one of MY favorite community spots. 734 is more than a brewery. The people here believe in putting goodness into their community and lifting others up who do the same,” said Tyra.

A six-pack of Labor of Love can be bought for $12 through 734 Brewing’s website.

Right now, the Ypsilanti brewery is offering free three-month mug club memberships to anyone who spends or donates $30 or more at SCRAP.

Those with proof of three or more volunteer hours at the nonprofit are also eligible for the membership.

Mug Club benefits include discounts on all 734 Brewing products including beer, cocktails, root beer and cold brew coffee, according to the release.

Learn more about SCRAP Creative Reuse at scrapa2.org

734 Brewing is at 15 E. Cross St. in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

