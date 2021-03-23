No. 1 Michigan basketball knocks off No. 8 LSU to advance to Sweet 16

Chaundee Brown #15 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to beating the LSU Tigers in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – No. 1 seed Michigan basketball knocked off No. 8 seed LSU on Monday to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines got off to another slow start, and LSU hit a variety of difficult jump shots to build a nine-point lead in the first half. But a late run fueled by Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown put Michigan ahead by a point at the break.

In the second half, LSU quickly ran out to a six-point lead while picking up five fouls on Michigan in the first four minutes. Another run fueled by Brooks and Brown gave Michigan a slim lead that it gradually pushed to eight, and then 10 points.

Franz Wagner had a difficult game offensively, but in the final minutes, he provided three massive buckets to oust LSU runs. In the end, Juwan Howard’s team survived with an eight-point victory.

Brown and Brooks finished with 21 points apiece on a combined 13-for-20 shooting. Brooks had four rebounds and seven assists.

Wagner ended up with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Nine of his points came in the final 4:30.

Hunter Dickinson quietly finished with a double-double -- 12 points and 11 rebounds. He dished out three assists and took only seven shots.

Brandon Johns contributed seven points, five rebounds and two blocks while filling in for Isaiah Livers in the starting lineup for the third game in a row.

Mike Smith struggled a bit offensively, committing four turnovers and making just two of eight shot attempts. He did have six assists, however.

Michigan got an unexpected lift from freshman Terrance Williams, who came in when LSU was on a run in the first half. He finished with four points and three assists in nine minutes, making both shot attempts.

LSU was led by Cameron Thomas and Javonte Smart, who finished with a combined 57 points. Smart also had nine rebounds and six assists.

The Wolverines will take on No. 4 Florida State in the Sweet 16. The Seminoles beat No. 5 seed Colorado with relative ease in the round of 32.

Michigan is one of only two Big Ten teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, as No. 1 seed Illinois, No. 2 seeds Ohio State and Iowa, No. 4 seed Purdue, No. 9 seed Wisconsin, No. 10 seed Rutgers and No. 11 seed Michigan State have all been eliminated.

No. 10 seed Maryland, the other surviving Big Ten team, trails No. 2 seed Alabama by eight points at halftime.