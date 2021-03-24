Washtenaw Community College hosting virtual spring career fair in April

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Community College Career Transitions department will be holding its annual Spring Career Fair virtually on April 9.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon and feature representatives from roughly 30 employers looking to fill current vacancies.

Made possible with help from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training, the event will be hosted on the Brazen platform.

To register for the event, visit wccnet.edu/careerfair.

Confirmed employers include Beaumont Health, Panera Bread and Zingerman’s Community of Businesses. To see the complete list of employers, click here.

“With the pandemic still a very real issue, that does not change the fact that there are still employers who need talent and there are still skilled people that need work,” Cheryl Harvey, Director of Career Transitions, said in a statement.

Ad

“The spring virtual career fair will help to connect the two together. With the career fair being held in a virtual environment, students, alumni and community members can join us from the safety of their homes. We are excited about that.”

The Spring Career Fair is one of several events the WCC Career Transitions departments hosts each year, which include a fall job fair and events tailored to those in the business, health care and advanced manufacturing fields.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.