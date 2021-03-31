Ann Arbor startup helps Jet’s Pizza launch text-to-order technology

ANN ARBOR – Jet’s Pizza is hoping to disrupt the industry with its new text-to-order technology.

The pizza company has partnered with Ann Arbor-based startup Ordr AI to make text orders for customers a reality. The technology, driven by an artificial intelligence engine, allows customers to simply text in their orders to participating locations.

More than 75% of stores are currently operating the technology and more than 1 million text orders have been placed since its launch.

Jet’s Pizza is now offering 20% off pizzas to customers to text in their orders.

How it works:

Customers text their entire order in one message -- including whether the order is for pickup or which address it should be delivered to -- to phone number of their local Jet’s Pizza location.

The system then processes payment, sends the order to the store and sends the customer a confirmation text with estimated order timing.

There is an option for customers to save their credit card information in the system by setting a pin for faster future orders.

“I think it’s fair to say that text-to-order is the easiest ordering method in all of food ordering, not just pizza,” CIO of Jet’s America, Inc., Aaron Nilsson, said in a statement. “It’s the future. It is a premium experience that pairs well with our premium tasting pizza. No apps to download, no Alexa to buy, just a great experience.”

Ad

And it’s not just an order-only service. The system can answer your basic questions about the menu and store hours.

“We teamed up, we hustled, we innovated, and we made something great,” John Jetts, President of Jet’s Pizza said in a statement. “I am sure others will copy us in the future. But, were from Detroit, we’re used to that.”