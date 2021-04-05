Everesting Challenge to raise funds for SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor

The three cyclists include SafeHouse Center's executive director and two board members.

ANN ARBOR – To raise awareness about sexual assault and to raise funds for SafeHouse Center, three cyclists will ride up one hill in Ann Arbor on Saturday repeatedly until they climb the height of Mount Everest.

That’s roughly 300 trips up the hill.

The cyclists include SafeHouse Center’s executive director, Barbara Niess-May, and board members Bill Holmes and John Huber.

“Surviving sexual assault is like climbing a mountain,” wrote SafeHouse Center in a release. “It takes, courage, resilience, support, and believing in yourself. There are often obstacles on the journey of healing. SafeHouse Center is proud to support survivors with shelter, programs and services, all offered 100% free and confidential.”

The nonprofit is currently accepting donations for the challenge.

Donors who contribute $75 will receive a keychain, donors who contribute $150 will receive a water bottle and donors who contribute $300 will receive a custom jersey designed for the event.

Incentives for the 2021 Everesting Challenge. (SafeHouse Center)

Rain dates for the event are Sunday, April 11 or Friday, April 9.

To learn more about the challenge or to make a donation, click here.