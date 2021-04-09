Student-led project aims to improve visitor access to Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR – A group of master’s students at the University of Michigan School of Information are surveying residents to help improve access to Ann Arbor’s numerous parks.

The group said some Ann Arbor parks can be hard to find.

“Ann Arbor parkgoers face a variety of challenges in navigating to parks,” reads a release. “Current GPS systems don’t always provide the exact address of park entrances. Many parkgoers enjoy using non-technical means to find parks, such as physical maps and permanent signs. However, they don’t always lead to park entrances.”

To help the city of Ann Arbor improve the parks, the students are accepting ideas from residents or those who frequent local parks to share their ideas on how to solve issues of access.

“When thinking about your solution, consider your experiences navigating to the parks,” reads a release. “Reflect on your frustrations, tools that you’ve used, and things you thought were helpful.”

Ideas can be submitted in all forms -- text, diagrams, sketches and more. The proposed solution could also be a physical object, a proposed service or policy.

All submissions should be sent to parksdesign@umich.edu.