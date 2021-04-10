Police seek information on armed motorcyclist who shot at vehicle Thursday

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed motorcyclist who chased and allegedly shot at a vehicle in Ypsilanti, causing a crash.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Michigan Avenue and Congress Street, police said.

Officers found the driver lost control of the vehicle as they fled from the motorcyclist, who chased and shot at them prior to the crash, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO is investigating because the incident started in Superior Township.

As the investigation is ongoing there are no additional details at this time, police said in an email.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Heather Morrison at morrisonh@washtenaw.org or call 734-585-6408. Confidential tips can be made by calling 734-973-7711.

Ad